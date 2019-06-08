Shooting in Ottawa’s ByWard Market leaves one dead, suspect in custody

Police say a man has died after he was shot in Ottawa’s Byward Market on Friday evening.

Ottawa police say officers found 42-year-old Markland Campbell suffering from gunshot wounds on a downtown sidewalk.

They say he was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Officers say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, though they did not say what charges he will face.

They say officers aren’t looking for any other suspects in the case.

Police say the accused, who they have not named, will appear in court on Sunday morning.