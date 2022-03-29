Conflict photojournalists capture the brutality of war and its devastating impact. By putting themselves on the front lines they face incredible danger as well as risking their emotional and psychological health. In “Shooting War,” nine internationally renowned photojournalists talk about the most memorable stories they covered, how they have come to terms with what they’ve witnessed and how the concept of moral injury can apply to journalists.
The nine photojournalists interviewed in the film are Ron Haviv, Carol Guzy, Goran Tomasevic, Corinne Dufika, David Guttenfelder, Santiago Lyon, Joao Silva, Laurence Geai and Tim Page, with more than 200 photos and archival news clips to illustrate the news they have covered.
Patrick is an award-winning visual journalist who has worked in news for more than 25 years. He was an editor and producer in Australian television before moving to Canada and now works in the Visual Journalism team at The Globe and Mail. This is Patrick’s first feature documentary.
Matt leads the Visual Journalism team at The Globe and Mail, an award-winning group of editors, designers, developers, photographers, videographers and graphic artists. He got his start at The Globe 15 years ago as a summer student on the copy desk, and since has worked in every department across the newsroom, in diverse roles involving visual storytelling, design, product management and photography. This is Matt’s first feature documentary.
Andy is a Canadian documentary producer whose work has screened at international festivals and has been recognized with honours, including two Juno Awards. Andy’s previous films include El Mo Stories (2019), Bobcaygeon (2012), Know Your Mushrooms (director of photography, 2009) and Escarpment Blues (2006).
