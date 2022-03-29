Conflict photojournalists capture the brutality of war and its devastating impact. By putting themselves on the front lines they face incredible danger as well as risking their emotional and psychological health. In “Shooting War,” nine internationally renowned photojournalists talk about the most memorable stories they covered, how they have come to terms with what they’ve witnessed and how the concept of moral injury can apply to journalists.

The nine photojournalists interviewed in the film are Ron Haviv, Carol Guzy, Goran Tomasevic, Corinne Dufika, David Guttenfelder, Santiago Lyon, Joao Silva, Laurence Geai and Tim Page, with more than 200 photos and archival news clips to illustrate the news they have covered.