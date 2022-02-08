Grocery store shelves await restocking early in the morning in Toronto on March 13, 2020.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Shoplifting appears to be on the rise at grocery stores in Canada as a growing number of supermarkets report an increase in thefts of food and pharmacy products.

Industry experts say meat is the No. 1 stolen item followed by cheese and over-the-counter medicine.

It’s unclear whether the uptick in theft is due to escalating inflation, a growing resale market for stolen goods or other factors.

But experts say thefts have become more brazen in recent months while face masks make it difficult to identify people.

Gary Sands with the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers says several grocers across the country have expressed a concern with surging shoplifting.

He says retailers often ask suspects to leave the store and not return – rather than involve police – leaving official data on the issue lacking.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department says shoplifting is a vastly under-reported crime.

He says the city has seen a significant trend over the past couple of years involving violent shoplifters, including people using weapons and physical force against store staff and security.

Retail Council of Canada spokesperson Michelle Wasylyshen says theft impacts retailers in multiple ways, the biggest being the loss of inventory.

She says one of the few ways retailers can recover a portion of that loss is through increased prices.

Meanwhile, Wasylyshen says some retailers employ security guards and implement solutions such as locked showcases and other security measures to deter people from stealing.

Yet she says these measures can lead to additional costs for retailers that are also recovered through higher prices.

