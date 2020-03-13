 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Shoppers flee as Loblaws employees tackle man with gun

Colin Freeze and Melissa Tait
Toronto
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Loblaws grocery store at Queen St and Portland St in Toronto Friday afternoon where a man with a gun involved in altercation was arrested. The fight caused a small stampede amid high anxiety around the coronavirus and available groceries in the busy store. Witnesses saw a man taken away in handcuffs by police. There were no known injuries. March 13, 2020.

Melissa Tait

A gunman was wrestled to the floor of a downtown Toronto grocery store on Friday, leaving stockpiling shoppers stampeding for the exits amid fears of being caught in a crossfire.

The panic erupted at the Loblaws at Portland and Queen Streets, at a time when lines were running long and tempers were running short. Like at other grocery stores across the city, coronavirus concerns were leading to a run on food and toilet paper.

Then, shortly before 2 p.m., a fracas broke out on Aisle One. Two shoppers started grappling with each other between shelves housing a dwindling supply of organic foodstuffs. As the fight moved from the back of the store to the front, one of the men started screaming that the other had a handgun stashed in his waistband.

Story continues below advertisement

“We heard the screaming and we said ‘Wait a second that’s not normal for a store,’ “ said Loblaws employee Mason Lafford, 22.

“There was a bit of a bear-hug wrestling match,” said his co-worker Brian Feeney, 29.

Both employees decided to rush in to help to subdue the gunman, as most patrons of the store fled in a panic.

“Just separating his hands to get the gun was crazy,” said Mr. Feeney. But he said he wrestled away what looked like a revolver and brought the weapon to a back room.

His colleague then worked with other staff to keep the man pinned to the ground. “I was sitting on top of him,” said Mr. Lafford.

Both employees described the shopper who had wrestled with the gunman as a hero. They said paramedics brought him to hospital because he hurt his ankle. No shots were fired.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service arrested the gunman and seized the weapon. Police say he will face firearm possession charges.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was just a dispute – it had nothing with coronavirus,” said Staff Sergeant Izzy Bernardo of the city’s 14 Division.

The altercation "is entirely unrelated to our business or recent rush shopping,” said Catherine Thomas, a spokeswoman for the grocery chain.

Some employees described the arrested man as a disruptive customer who was accusing other patrons of staring at him.

Chris Evans, 29, said he was walking along the street when he saw people stampeding down escalator and out the grocery store’s front doors.

“I thought it was people freaking out over the pandemic but then I heard people yelling ‘he has a gun.’ "

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies