Showtime: Movie theatres in Ontario, Manitoba flicker back to life

Open this photo in gallery A few customers watch a movie at a Cineplex movie theatre in Laval, Ont., on Feb. 26, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Ontario and Manitoba are headed back to the movies.

Both provinces are moving forward with the latest step in reopening plans, allowing their cinemas to screen a fresh slate of films for the first time in months.

Movie theatres in Ontario can resume business today, while Manitoba gets the go-ahead tomorrow. With the latest reopenings, cinemas across the country will be operating this weekend.

However, the rules vary by region. Ontario moviegoers are required to wear face masks, while auditoriums are capped at 50 per cent capacity and cannot exceed 1,000 people within an entire multiplex.

Manitoba cinemas must also maintain 50 per cent capacity and require moviegoers to show proof of vaccination alongside their ticket.

British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, do not require masks inside cinemas, while distancing rules vary across the country.

