Shuttered Cape Breton call centre reopens today under new ownership

A Cape Breton call centre that abruptly laid off hundreds of workers just weeks before Christmas is scheduled to reopen today under new ownership.
Iowa businessman Anthony Marlowe bought the former ServiCom call centre in an auction that was part of ServiCom’s bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.
Marlowe Companies Inc. said earlier this week that more than 450 people have already applied for positions at the Sydney Call Centre.
If hired over the next month, workers with call centre experience from the last 90 days will receive a $300 starting bonus, along with the base pay and vacation levels from their previous employers and benefits.
The starting wage for newly hired workers will increase to $12 per hour from $11 per hour.
All work programs will restart by Jan. 14, and the company is still accepting applications.
MCI had been in negotiations to buy the call centre in the weeks before its sudden closure.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.