 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

‘Signs of hope’: Scientists say ocean ecosystems can be restored within 30 years

Bob Weber
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The sun sets over the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 30, 2019.

Reed Saxon/The Associated Press

We’ve saved the whales, at least some of them.

Now, scientists say, we have a chance to save the rest of the life in oceans by expanding what’s already happening around the globe.

“A lot of us have chronicled ocean depletion over the years,” said Boris Worm, a marine ecologist at Dalhousie University in Halifax and a co-author of a paper published Wednesday in Nature.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of us, recently, have seen signs of hope. Not to say that the world is getting better wholesale. But there are now hundreds and hundreds of examples that when we do something, the ocean displays remarkable resilience.”

Worm and his 14 international co-writers take care to list the formidable challenges that the world’s oceans face.

At least one-third of fish stocks are overharvested. A similar fraction of crucial marine habitat has been lost.

The seas continue to get warmer, more acidic, more oxygen-deprived and more polluted. Up to 12 million tonnes of plastic is added every year.

But the paper concludes local and regional conservation efforts are adding up.

Commercial fishing pressure is starting to decline. Controls on fertilizer and sewage dumping instituted years ago are paying off.

In 2000, less than one per cent of the Earth’s oceans had some form of legal protection. Now the figure is almost eight per cent – double that in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly half of 124 marine mammal species are increasing, some significantly. The proportion of fish stocks that are fished sustainably increased to 68 per cent in 2012 from 60 per cent in 2000.

Species such as humpback whales have been restored to their historic baseline.

Particularly heartening is the rebirth of what Worm calls “marine infrastructure” – habitats such as mangrove swamps, kelp forests and seagrass beds that host much undersea life as well as provide important flood protection for coastal communities.

“Even habitat loss is less prevalent than it was before.”

Worm said hundreds of examples worldwide prove that when governments, industry and communities decide to improve the oceans, they’re successful.

“We see local efforts that lead to local improvements. We have global examples as well, species that are crossing international boundaries, that were close to extinction, that have rebounded – in some cases, manyfold.”

Story continues below advertisement

Elephant seals, for example, are a thousand times more abundant than they once were.

Worm and his co-authors conclude that despite all the justified concern over the seas, their ecosystems could be substantially rebuilt by 2050. That’s if – and it’s a big if – governments and societies take the willingness they’ve already shown to address problems and focus it on a big issue: climate change.

“We need to do a bunch of things we’ve been doing all along. But we also have to really deal with climate change.”

It would cost the world up to about $28-billion a year to protect enough ocean to have an impact on half of it, the paper concludes. It says the economic return in fisheries and other industries such as ecotourism would be about 10 dollars for every one invested.

“This is absolutely doable,” Worm said.

“What we really hope is that this provides some good news and more than a glimmer of hope at a time when there’s a lot of despair about facing our global challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s reason to be concerned. But there’s literally hundreds and hundreds of examples of ocean recovery. Let’s scale up what we have done locally to a global level.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies