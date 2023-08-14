Open this photo in gallery: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press scrum in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 14.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

New Democrats in two Western provinces are split over the Liberal government’s goal of a net-zero electricity grid by 2035, with the leader of the federal party keeping quiet on his own preferred timeline.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released draft regulations last week aimed at making good on the Liberals’ pledge to rid the grid of emissions, sparking sharp reactions from provincial governments in Alberta and Saskatchewan about the 12-year deadline.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck has also come out swinging against the Liberal policy, saying it’s unrealistic to replace the province’s generation capacity with renewables in that timeline, saying that 2050 is a more attainable goal.

In the neighbouring province, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, has supported the 2035 net-zero goal.

Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh won’t commit to a preferred target date, saying Ottawa needs to be more accommodating to provincial challenges.

Singh says that if the Liberals were serious about reducing emissions, they would create a national power grid so that renewable energy surpluses in one province could be sent to others that haven’t updated their power as quickly.