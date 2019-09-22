 Skip to main content

Canada Singh pledges more money to prevent disastrous effects of climate change

Gatineau, Que.
The Canadian Press
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, joined by area residents, tours a neighbourhood damaged by recent flooding during a campaign stop in Gatineau, Que. on Sunday, Sept. 22. 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The NDP is promising to more than double the amount of federal money earmarked to prevent damage from natural disasters such as floods.

During a campaign stop today in Gatineau, Que., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged to add $2.5 billion to the federal government’s disaster mitigation fund.

Singh says the idea is to help people – like those in west Quebec who recently faced severe flooding – avoid disasters and be able to stay in their current homes.

The national Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund has already set aside $2 billion to support large-scale infrastructure programs that help communities better manage such risks.

The federal government says an increasing number of Canadian communities have experienced significant weather-related events and disasters triggered by natural hazards such as floods, wildland fires and droughts.

It says these events are growing in frequency as a result of climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.

