Single-day increase in Alberta COVID-19 cases highest in three months

Alberta has recorded its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in almost three months with 678 new infections.

Daily cases haven’t reached levels that high since mid-May when the province was battling a third wave of the pandemic.

Updated numbers show active cases total 5,933 after growing steadily over the last few weeks.

Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are also increasing with 184 and 48, respectively.

COVID-19 admissions have not been that high since late June.

Alberta Health data indicates the majority of individuals facing severe outcomes related to the virus are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

