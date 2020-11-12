 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Sir John A. Macdonald High School in Nova Scotia to change name, principal says

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
The principal of Sir John A. Macdonald High School outside Halifax confirmed today the school’s name will be changed because of the role Canada’s first prime minister played in developing the residential school system.

Darlene Fitzgerald says a letter will be sent to parents describing how the residential schools and passage of the Indian Act in 1867 caused irreparable harm to generations of Indigenous people.

The principal says the priority of the school is creating an inclusive environment, and she says the current name does not align with the school’s values.

Fitzgerald says the school has started a process that will lead to the selection of a new name that does not alienate Indigenous students.

Students, parents, staff and community members will be invited submit suggestions for a name for the school, which will be subject to certain criteria.

A committee will then present three names to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education for a final decision.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

