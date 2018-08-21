Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Regina vandalized with paint for second time this year

The Sir John A. Macdonald statue in downtown Regina has been vandalized – again.
There is red paint on the statue’s hands, on a boot and by Macdonald’s name.
The statue was also vandalized in February, when someone spray-painted it green and yellow.
On Friday, a downtown Montreal statue of Macdonald was spray-painted red, with an anti-colonial group claiming responsibility.
In 1883, Macdonald argued in the Commons for the removal of Indigenous children from their “savage” parents so they could learn the ways of white men.
Earlier this month the City Of Victoria removed a statue of Canada’s first prime minister as part of the reconciliation process with Indigenous people.
