Canada Site approved for national monument marking Canada’s war in Afghanistan

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
A site has been officially approved for the federal government’s promised national monument for the war in Afghanistan, five years after the memorial was first promised.

The decision by the National Capital Commission today ends years of bickering over where the memorial should be located and paves the way for it to be built east of the Canadian War Museum in downtown Ottawa.

The national monument is separate from the memorial to soldiers who died in Afghanistan, whose unveiling at the Canadian Forces’ new headquarters building last month prompted an outcry.

The national monument was first promised by the previous Conservative government in May 2014 following the end of Canada’s 13-year mission in Afghanistan.

Construction was to be done in 2017, but the schedule was derailed by complaints the location selected by the government was difficult for some disabled veterans to reach.

A new location was proposed immediately west of the war museum, but the institution and its architect, Raymond Moriyama, opposed that site.

