Kitchener, ont.
The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who was shot by police in Kitchener, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were responding to a call for a disturbance at a home on Monday night.

The SIU says the officers were allegedly confronted by a man holding an edged weapon when they got there.

The watchdog says there was an “interaction,” one officer shot his firearm and the man was hit.

The 31-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates cases where a police officer has been involved in a serious injury, death or sexual assault.

