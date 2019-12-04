 Skip to main content

Canada

SIU investigating after man fatally shot during encounter with police in Exeter, Ont.

EXETER, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of an axe-wielding man who was shot by two officers in southwestern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says police and other emergency crews responded to a fire in a home around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Exeter.

A 44-year-old man came out of the residence carrying an axe.

The unit says there was some type of encounter and two officers shot the man multiple times.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s-length agency that steps in when police action leads to death or injuries.

It also investigates allegations of sexual assault involving police.

