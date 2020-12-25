SIU investigating after Niagara police shoot, injure man in St. Catharines, Ont.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot and injured by Niagara police early on Christmas morning.

Niagara Regional Police Service says Grimsby, Ont., officers were notified by Hamilton police early Friday that a man suspected in an alleged assault was in the area.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers found the suspect’s vehicle in St. Catharines, Ont., at 2:46 a.m. and they used a spike belt to stop the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver left the vehicle and Niagara police says two officers shot him during an interaction.

The SIU says he was taken to a hospital to be treated for “serious injuries” from gunshot wounds.

SIU investigators have taken possession of two police-issued firearms and a knife that was found at the scene.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.