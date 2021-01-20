SIU investigating death of man in Ottawa police custody

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who lost vital signs while in custody at an Ottawa police station.

The Special Investigations Unit says an autopsy is scheduled for today after the 49-year-old died Tuesday night.

It says the Ottawa Police Service arrested the man on a drug warrant late Tuesday afternoon.

The man was taken to a police station and placed in a cell.

He was found unresponsive midevening and emergency medical services found him without vital signs.

The agency says the man died in hospital soon after.

