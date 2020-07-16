SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Ontario after alleged assault at grocery store

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 73-year-old man who was shot by police on Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit says police learned that a man had been inside a grocery store in Haliburton County, Ont., at about 9:25 a.m. and had allegedly been assaulting people.

The arm’s-length agency says after the man left the grocery store, officers recognized his car and followed it.

It says police then made their way to a home, and had an “interaction” with the man outside.

The SIU says two officers shot at the man and hit him.

It says he was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before noon.

