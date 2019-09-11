 Skip to main content

Canada SIU investigating man’s death after Peel Regional Police use stun gun against him

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was Tasered by police west of Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says the 34-year-old man died in hospital after Peel Regional Police used an electronic stun gun against him.

Officers were called to a home in Mississauga, Ont., around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The agency says the man was taken to hospital after his vital signs could not be detected.

Authorities also say they’ve identified one officer who witnessed the confrontation, and two others whose conduct may have caused the man’s death.

Six investigators, including a forensic specialist, have been assigned to the case.

