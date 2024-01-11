Ontario’s police watchdog says a woman found dead in a Thunder Bay home after police did not respond to an initial domestic disturbance call was not the 911 caller.

But the Special Investigations Unit’s limited update does not shed any light on how 21-year-old Jenna Ostberg died on Dec. 30 or offer details about the initial autopsy results.

The SIU now says the first 911 call came from a woman asking police to remove Ostberg, who was reported to be an “unwanted visitor,” from her home because there was a court condition preventing her son and Ostberg from seeing one another.

The SIU says the same caller later contacted police to cancel the call for service, reporting Ostberg had left the home.

But the SIU update does not address a third 911 call to the police, which the agency has previously said indicated Ostberg had been found dead inside the home.

The SIU’s first update on the investigation earlier this month said police did not respond after an initial 911 domestic disturbance call was made from the home, or to a followup call to “cancel” the first call for service.