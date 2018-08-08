Six dead after collision on Alberta mountain highway

Six people have died, including two tourists from the United States, following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

RCMP say the collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93 near Honeymoon Lake, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

A van carrying five members of an American family was heading north when it collided with a southbound vehicle, causing both to start on fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say two people in the van died at the scene, two others were taken to hospital and a toddler survived without injury.

All four people in the second vehicle were killed.

Police say a third vehicle drove off the road to avoid the collision and two people in that car suffered minor injuries.