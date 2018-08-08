 Skip to main content

Six dead after collision on Alberta mountain highway

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Six dead after collision on Alberta mountain highway

The Canadian Press

Six people have died, including two tourists from the United States, following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

RCMP say the collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93 near Honeymoon Lake, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

A van carrying five members of an American family was heading north when it collided with a southbound vehicle, causing both to start on fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say two people in the van died at the scene, two others were taken to hospital and a toddler survived without injury.

All four people in the second vehicle were killed.

Police say a third vehicle drove off the road to avoid the collision and two people in that car suffered minor injuries.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.