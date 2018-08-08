Six dead after collision on Alberta mountain highway

Six people have died, including two tourists from the United States, following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.
RCMP say the collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93 near Honeymoon Lake, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.
A van carrying five members of an American family was heading north when it collided with a southbound vehicle, causing both to start on fire.
Mounties say two people in the van died at the scene, two others were taken to hospital and a toddler survived without injury.
All four people in the second vehicle were killed.
Police say a third vehicle drove off the road to avoid the collision and two people in that car suffered minor injuries.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.