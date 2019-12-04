 Skip to main content

Canada

Six hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Pitt Meadows, B.C.

Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Six people have been taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning due to a gas leak at a business complex in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia.

Fire Chief Mike Larsson says firefighters responded Tuesday to reports of people feeling unwell at Beacon Square around 3:30 p.m.

Carbon monoxide detectors immediately showed high levels of the colourless and odourless gas and they evacuated the five businesses.

Larsson says FortisBC quickly identified a leak in the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and shut off the gas.

He says he expects the individuals who went to hospital to make full recoveries, as they were all conscious and able to talk when first responders arrived.

Larsson also urged anyone with gas appliances in their home or business – including furnaces, hot water tanks and fire places – to install carbon monoxide detectors.

“CO is odourless and it’s known as a silent killer so early detection can save lives,” he says.

