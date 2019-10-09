 Skip to main content

Canada Six men face charges after truck with nearly $7-million worth of cargo robbed in Ontario

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Six men face charges after truck with nearly $7-million worth of cargo robbed in Ontario

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police west of Toronto say they’ve made a series of arrests after a truck carrying nearly $7-million worth of electronics was hijacked in March.

Peel Regional Police say six men were involved in the robbery, which took place in Brampton, Ont.

Investigators determined that two of the men were able to stop the truck and drive it to an industrial plaza, where they shifted the goods to another truck they then used to escape.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspects, all of whom are from the Greater Toronto Area, were arrested after a joint investigation with departments in Halton Region and Barrie, Ont., as well as the Canada Border Services Agency.

The six men face 63 charges in total, including robbery, kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

Police say the accused have made multiple court appearances through August and September.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter