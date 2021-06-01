 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Six Nations asks Trudeau for help searching residential school grounds

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that's in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s largest First Nations territory is asking the federal government to help it search the grounds of a former residential school for unmarked graves.

Six Nations of the Grand River issued an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today, calling on the government to equip the community for a comprehensive search.

Elected Chief Mark Hill notes that the Mohawk Institute in the southern Ontario territory was one of Canada’s first residential schools.

Hill says that the school was “unregulated and unaccountable from the start.”

Six Nations asks that the federal government provide “the latest ground-penetrating radar technology” to expedite the search.

The request comes after the bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

