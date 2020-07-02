 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Six people dead from suspected drug overdoses in Regina: police

Regina
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A Regina Police Service car idles at the legislative building in Regina, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, October 22, 2014.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Police in Regina say six people have died from suspected drug overdoses since Canada Day.

They say officers responded to seven overdoses and one person survived.

Police have not provided details about the circumstances or the type of drugs used, but did say the four men and two women who died were between the ages of 33 and 63.

They say four of the deaths may be related because of their proximity.

There have been more than 20 confirmed fatal overdoses in the city so far this year, with more than a dozen other deaths suspected to be drug-related.

Officers say they have been dealing with a spike in overdose calls and know of at least 450 since January.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in at least two of the earlier deaths.

“The Coroners Service cannot release any information on what drugs may have been involved in overdose-related deaths until toxicology testing has been done,” spokesman Noel Busse said Thursday.

“In light of the high number of overdoses in the last 24 hours, the Coroners Service has asked for testing to be expedited.”

