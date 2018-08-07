Six people dead, two injured in separate head-on collisions in Alberta

Police are investigating two separate head-on collisions in Alberta over the long weekend that left six people dead and two others in hospital.

“This has been a dangerous weekend for motorists on Alberta highways,” RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan said in a statement.

RCMP were called to the first crash – a two-vehicle collision in central Alberta – about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said their initial investigation shows a truck and an SUV collided head on near Sylvan Lake.

A 39-year old man who was driving the SUV and his five-year old passenger were killed, as well as a 30-year-old man who was driving the truck. A seven-year old in the SUV was taken by air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital, where he is stable.

Police said no charges will be laid in the collision.

In the second crash, which happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday, three people were killed southwest of Calgary.

RCMP said a car and an SUV collided near the small community of Priddis.

A 26-year old man who was driving a car, along with a female passenger, were both declared dead at the scene.

A 34-year old man who was driving the SUV was also killed, while his female passenger was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Police said they are still investigating that collision, but the highway has reopened to traffic.

In yet another crash, RCMP said a tractor pulling a flatbed trailer that was carrying seven youth rolled as it was going down a steep hill on a rural road near Taber on Sunday night. Two boys, aged 11 and nine, were killed.

“We’ve multiple families that have been forever changed due to the loss of their loved ones,” said Logan. “Alberta RCMP’s thoughts do go out to those who have been affected.”