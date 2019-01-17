Six people, including teen, arrested in alleged Toronto taxi-fraud scam

Police say six people, including a teen, are facing hundreds of charges in an ongoing taxi-fraud and identity-theft scam allegedly impacting hundreds of people in the Greater Toronto Area.

They say customers taking cabs late at night or early in the morning will try to pay their fairs using a point-of-sale machine that had been altered to capture PIN codes.

They allege customers would see a message suggesting there had been an error with the transaction, at which point the driver would take the machine back and switch the customer’s bank card for one issued from the same institution.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege drivers would then use the cards and PIN codes to take money from customer accounts.

Toronto Police Det. Const. Kristin Thomas says the “very active” ongoing fraud has so far cost major banks millions of dollars and impacted hundreds of customers.

Police say four men in their 20s, a 48-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested and are facing a total of 262 charges between them.