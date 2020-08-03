Six people injured in two-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley

A two-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has sent six people to hospital, some with serious injuries.

RCMP say the crash involving a car and a pickup truck occurred Sunday evening at the intersection of Ridge Road and Grand Pre Road in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.

Police say the driver and passenger of the car, both adult males from Halifax County, were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Four adults who were in the truck, all from Kings County, sustained injuries requiring transport to hospital, and police say some appeared serious.

Traffic was diverted in the area for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

