Six people killed in separate crashes on B.C. highways: RCMP

Mounties in British Columbia say it has been a deadly few days on British Columbia’s highways, with six people killed in separate crashes.

Chetwynd police say the male driver of a Ford F150 truck was ejected when the vehicle left Highway 29 and he was found dead at the scene.

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Lytton caused the death of a female driver whose vehicle pulled out onto the highway in front of a pickup truck.

On Saturday, the driver of a westbound vehicle on Highway 1 at Mountain Highway in North Vancouver veered into oncoming traffic and died of his injuries.

Separate incidents on Sunday caused the deaths of two people on Highway 99 near Squamish and on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm.

A head-on crash early Monday on Highway 97 south of Prince George claimed the life of the driver of a pickup after the vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a semi truck.