Investigators survey the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, on March 19, that gutted a heritage building. Police say the search continues for the six people missing after a fire swept through a historic Old Montreal building last week.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The search continues for six people missing after a fire swept through a historic Old Montreal building last week.

A Montreal fire department spokesman says firefighters will begin dismantling the second and third floors of the building today.

Montreal police say the body of a woman was pulled from the rubble Sunday evening.

Insp. David Shane says the police force’s fire unit used a drone to help locate the victim.

Shane says the six people who are missing are from Quebec, Ontario and the United States, adding that investigators have contacted their families.

The fire last Thursday also injured nine people, including two who were hospitalized.