 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario’s sixth confirmed coronavirus case is province’s first instance of human-to-human transmission

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. David Williams, the chief medical officer of Ontario, takes part in a news conference on the coronavirus, at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on Jan. 27, 2020.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Ontario now has a sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, and health officials say it is the first instance in the province of human-to-human transmission.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, says the man in his 60s is the husband of the province’s fifth case – a woman who had recently been to Iran.

While China has been the epicentre of the outbreak of the virus known as COVID-19, Iran is now experiencing one of the worst outbreaks outside of China, with 254 people infected and 26 dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott’s director of communications says the husband was not in Iran with his wife, and this marks the first time Ontario has seen a case of human-to-human transmission – the patients in all of the other cases had a recent travel history to China.

Both the husband and wife are in self-isolation at home in Toronto.

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China, but Ontario health officials say the risk of contracting coronavirus in Canada remains low.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Medical officials in Ontario are reporting a fifth case of the novel coronavirus in the province. The Ministry of Health says the latest case of the virus known as COVID-19 is a woman in her 60s who had recently travelled to Iran. They say the woman arrived at a Toronto hospital on Monday and has since been discharged to her home where she is in self-isolation. The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies