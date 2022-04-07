A police vehicle is parked in front of a home in Brampton, Ont., in which a family of five died in a house fire, on Monday, March 28, 2022. A fundraiser has been set up to cover the funeral arrangements and memorial costs after two generations of a family died in a fatal fire in Brampton, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris YoungChris Young/The Canadian Press

The Office of the Fire Marshal says a sixth person has died following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., last week.

Officials previously said three children and their two parents were killed in the blaze, and a sixth person – identified by family as the children’s grandmother, Bonnie O’Dea – was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The fire tore through the home on Conestoga Drive early last Monday morning.

The fire marshal is taking the lead on the probe, and says investigators found there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The deceased have been identified as O’Dea’s daughter Raven Alisha Ali-O’Dea, 29, her son-in-law Nazir Ali, 28, and their children – seven-year-old Layla Rose Ali-O’Dea, eight-year-old Jayden Prince Ali-O’Dea, and 10-year-old Alia Marilyn Ali-O’Dea.

Family have confirmed that O’Dea lived with her daughter and son-in-law.

