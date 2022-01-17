For many Canadians, winter is the time to hit the slopes. This year, doing so requires a bit of extra planning. A majority of provinces require proof of vaccination to use non-essential services, but each ski resort has its own set of rules and restrictions when it comes to chairlifts, dining, rentals and more. Here’s what you need to know about the country’s largest resorts.
Flying south for the winter? Here’s what restrictions await in popular winter travel destinations for Canadians
British Columbia
Big White Ski Resort, Kelowna
Vaccine mandate: There is no vaccine mandate in place for skiing, but anyone looking to visit restaurants and day lodges at the resort will need to show a valid ID and proof of vaccination.
The rules: Masks are recommended while riding or standing in line for chairlifts, but are required when entering indoor buildings, including restaurants and rental locations. They are also mandatory for anyone loading, riding and unloading Lara’s Gondola. For a full list of restrictions and safety measures, click here.
Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler
Vaccine mandate: You do not need to be vaccinated to ski, but anyone over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, or to participate in ski and ride school programs that include lunch.
The rules: Masks are required at all indoor settings – including restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, retail and rental locations – as well as buses. They must also be worn at the gondolas for the entire ride. Anyone looking to eat at most on-mountain restaurants will be required to book a reservation through the resort’s Time to Dine reservation service. More details can be found here.
Vancouver or Whistler? Where to eat, sleep and dine for a quick winter getaway
St. John’s and Dildo offer plenty of opportunity to eat, ski and be merry all winter long
Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Revelstoke
Vaccine mandate: Anyone over the age of 12 needs to be vaccinated to ski and will need to provide proof of vaccination at each of the resort’s facilities, including the gondola and chairlifts. Guests and season-pass holders can show their proof of vaccination at the vaccine passport check station or guest services.
The rules: Anyone over the age of five must wear a mask at all indoor locations, including the Revelation Gondola.
Memories of an epic pre-COVID ski trip are ignited through sensory reminders
Alberta
Lake Louise Ski Resort, Banff
Vaccine mandates: There is no vaccine mandate in place to ski. Anyone aged 12 and up will need to be able to prove they have been vaccinated or show either a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or negative rapid antigen test that has been taken within 72 hours of arrival to access all indoor spaces, gondolas, snow school programming, ski friend tours and shuttle buses.
The rules: Masks must be worn at all indoor locations, and in more crowded areas outside. More information can be found here.
Marmot Basin, Jasper
Vaccine mandates: You don’t need to be vaccinated to ski, but unvaccinated guests will be restricted to certain outdoor spaces including ski lifts, ticket sales windows, parking lots and washroom facilities located in parking lots 1 and 4. In order to access indoor spaces, guests will be required to show proof of vaccination, or show a negative rapid antigen test that has been taken within 72 hours of arrival.
The rules: Face masks are required for all indoor spaces and while renting equipment. Guests also need to be masked up outside if physical distancing isn’t possible, as well as while in line for ticket sales, ski lifts and while riding the lifts. Marmot Basin specifies that “ski masks that have holes or vents in them are not considered acceptable face coverings,” adding that “medical mask exemptions are not recognized.”
Ontario
Blue Mountain Resort, Collingwood
Vaccine mandates: Proof of vaccination is not required to ski or snowboard, or to rent equipment, take ski lessons, participate in other winter activities such as tubing and snowshoeing or to stay in a Blue Mountain hotel or chalet. However, guests do need to be vaccinated in order to enter base lodges and restaurants (currently closed), event spaces, pools and hot tubs (also currently closed), and race and freestyle programs.
The rules: Masks are required both on and off the slopes, including while in lift lines and on
lifts, renting equipment, participating in ski and snowboard lessons and other winter activities, and shopping. For a full list of the measures and restrictions in place, click here.
Horseshoe Resort, Barrie
Vaccine mandates: You don’t need to be vaccinated to ski or to rent equipment, stay at the resort, use washrooms or purchase tickets.
The rules: Masks are required at all indoor spaces, as well as in lift lines and on chairlifts. They are also required for snow lessons, although those are currently unavailable. More information can be found here.
Quebec
Mont Tremblant Ski Resort, Laurentian Mountains
Vaccine mandates: Mont Tremblant began mandating vaccines to use ski lifts on Dec. 31, 2021. Anyone looking to stay at the resort, visit chalets or restaurants, or validate their ski passes will also be required to prove they have been vaccinated.
The rules: Face masks are required at all indoor spaces, as well as on gondolas, at lift lines and on chairlifts. For more details, click here.
Moncler Genius, Bogner bring their winter wares to Canada to test the winter weather
Off-season travel benefits travellers and destinations
Ski Bromont, Bromont
Vaccine mandates: Proof of vaccination is required to ski, use the chairlifts and access certain services offered in the ski chalets.
The rules: Masks are mandatory inside chalets, service buildings and in the gondolas, and are recommended in lineups, chairlifts and for skiers aged three and older who are participating in ski lessons. All chalets are currently in “refuge mode,” meaning they can only be used as spaces to warm up or visit the bathroom. Masks are required when entering the chalets. A full list of measures can be found here.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.