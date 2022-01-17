People hold skis while waiting in line at the base of Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler, B.C., on Dec. 11, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

For many Canadians, winter is the time to hit the slopes. This year, doing so requires a bit of extra planning. A majority of provinces require proof of vaccination to use non-essential services, but each ski resort has its own set of rules and restrictions when it comes to chairlifts, dining, rentals and more. Here’s what you need to know about the country’s largest resorts.

Flying south for the winter? Here’s what restrictions await in popular winter travel destinations for Canadians

British Columbia

Big White Ski Resort, Kelowna

A snowboarder glides under a chairlift at the Big White Ski Resort, Jan. 30, 2008 near Kelowna, B.C.JACQUES BOISSINOT/The Canadian Press

Vaccine mandate: There is no vaccine mandate in place for skiing, but anyone looking to visit restaurants and day lodges at the resort will need to show a valid ID and proof of vaccination.

The rules: Masks are recommended while riding or standing in line for chairlifts, but are required when entering indoor buildings, including restaurants and rental locations. They are also mandatory for anyone loading, riding and unloading Lara’s Gondola. For a full list of restrictions and safety measures, click here.

Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler

Two people ski at the Whistler-Blackcomb Mountain.Vail Resorts & Robin O'Neill/Whistler Blackcomb

Vaccine mandate: You do not need to be vaccinated to ski, but anyone over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, or to participate in ski and ride school programs that include lunch.

The rules: Masks are required at all indoor settings – including restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, retail and rental locations – as well as buses. They must also be worn at the gondolas for the entire ride. Anyone looking to eat at most on-mountain restaurants will be required to book a reservation through the resort’s Time to Dine reservation service. More details can be found here.

Vancouver or Whistler? Where to eat, sleep and dine for a quick winter getaway

St. John’s and Dildo offer plenty of opportunity to eat, ski and be merry all winter long

Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Revelstoke

A man skis on Revelstoke Mountain.Revelstoke Mountain Resort/Handout

Vaccine mandate: Anyone over the age of 12 needs to be vaccinated to ski and will need to provide proof of vaccination at each of the resort’s facilities, including the gondola and chairlifts. Guests and season-pass holders can show their proof of vaccination at the vaccine passport check station or guest services.

The rules: Anyone over the age of five must wear a mask at all indoor locations, including the Revelation Gondola.

Memories of an epic pre-COVID ski trip are ignited through sensory reminders

Alberta

Lake Louise Ski Resort, Banff

People wear face coverings while carrying snowboards at Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta on Nov. 28, 2021.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Vaccine mandates: There is no vaccine mandate in place to ski. Anyone aged 12 and up will need to be able to prove they have been vaccinated or show either a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or negative rapid antigen test that has been taken within 72 hours of arrival to access all indoor spaces, gondolas, snow school programming, ski friend tours and shuttle buses.

The rules: Masks must be worn at all indoor locations, and in more crowded areas outside. More information can be found here.

Marmot Basin, Jasper

Ski Marmot Basin, Jasper, Alta.

Vaccine mandates: You don’t need to be vaccinated to ski, but unvaccinated guests will be restricted to certain outdoor spaces including ski lifts, ticket sales windows, parking lots and washroom facilities located in parking lots 1 and 4. In order to access indoor spaces, guests will be required to show proof of vaccination, or show a negative rapid antigen test that has been taken within 72 hours of arrival.

The rules: Face masks are required for all indoor spaces and while renting equipment. Guests also need to be masked up outside if physical distancing isn’t possible, as well as while in line for ticket sales, ski lifts and while riding the lifts. Marmot Basin specifies that “ski masks that have holes or vents in them are not considered acceptable face coverings,” adding that “medical mask exemptions are not recognized.”

Ontario

Blue Mountain Resort, Collingwood

Pedestrians walk through the unusually empty Blue Mountain Village, in Blue Mountain, Ont., on Dec. 30, 2020.Ryan Carter/The Globe and Mail

Vaccine mandates: Proof of vaccination is not required to ski or snowboard, or to rent equipment, take ski lessons, participate in other winter activities such as tubing and snowshoeing or to stay in a Blue Mountain hotel or chalet. However, guests do need to be vaccinated in order to enter base lodges and restaurants (currently closed), event spaces, pools and hot tubs (also currently closed), and race and freestyle programs.

The rules: Masks are required both on and off the slopes, including while in lift lines and on

lifts, renting equipment, participating in ski and snowboard lessons and other winter activities, and shopping. For a full list of the measures and restrictions in place, click here.

Horseshoe Resort, Barrie

Christmas and snow came early to Horseshoe Ski Resort in Barrie, Ont., on Nov. 22, 2007.Bill Sandford/The Globe and Mail

Vaccine mandates: You don’t need to be vaccinated to ski or to rent equipment, stay at the resort, use washrooms or purchase tickets.

The rules: Masks are required at all indoor spaces, as well as in lift lines and on chairlifts. They are also required for snow lessons, although those are currently unavailable. More information can be found here.

Quebec

Mont Tremblant Ski Resort, Laurentian Mountains

A general view of the Mont Tremblant Ski Resort, north of Montreal, March 13, 2009.Peter Mccabe/The Canadian Press

Vaccine mandates: Mont Tremblant began mandating vaccines to use ski lifts on Dec. 31, 2021. Anyone looking to stay at the resort, visit chalets or restaurants, or validate their ski passes will also be required to prove they have been vaccinated.

The rules: Face masks are required at all indoor spaces, as well as on gondolas, at lift lines and on chairlifts. For more details, click here.

Moncler Genius, Bogner bring their winter wares to Canada to test the winter weather

Off-season travel benefits travellers and destinations

Ski Bromont, Bromont

The Eastern Townships’ Ski Bromont, near Montreal, Que.buzbuzzer/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Vaccine mandates: Proof of vaccination is required to ski, use the chairlifts and access certain services offered in the ski chalets.

The rules: Masks are mandatory inside chalets, service buildings and in the gondolas, and are recommended in lineups, chairlifts and for skiers aged three and older who are participating in ski lessons. All chalets are currently in “refuge mode,” meaning they can only be used as spaces to warm up or visit the bathroom. Masks are required when entering the chalets. A full list of measures can be found here.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.