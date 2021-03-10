Slaight Family Foundation donates $30-million to improve mental heath care in Canada

Open this photo in gallery Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, recipient of the largest portion, will use $10-million to nearly double the beds in its Mental Health Inpatient Unit to 22 from 12. The Canadian Press

A new $30-million donation from the Slaight Family Foundation - one of the largest ever for mental health care in Canada - will be spent on increasing in-patient beds and improving treatment access and support for young people, who often face long waiting lists in the system, even as their need for care has risen.

The money will be divided among 19 mental health organizations and hospitals, mostly in Toronto, and mainly to expand or create programs for teenagers and young adults. It targets areas long seen as shortfalls in the system, including timely access to therapy, and culturally sensitive care for Black and Indigenous youth.

The donation comes at a time when experts have been raising concerns about rising anxiety and depression among vulnerable youth during the pandemic. Even before COVID-19, the system was struggling to cope with dramatic increases in the past decade in young Canadians visiting emergency rooms for suicidal ideation or self harm.

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, recipient of the largest portion, will use $10-million to nearly double the beds in its Mental Health Inpatient Unit to 22 from 12. The unit will provide treatment to the most seriously ill patients, such as those coming out of intensive care after suicide attempts, or at risk of organ failure because of eating disorders, a condition that has increased in both numbers and severity during the pandemic.

“We know COVID-19 has exacerbated mental health issues across the country, putting huge stress on our hospitals and organizations providing services,” Gary Slaight, president and chief executive officer of the Slaight Family Foundation, said in statement. He said he hoped the foundation’s support would not only alleviate some of the current stress, but expand existing services and “develop new models of care for others to emulate.”

Part of the money will address another chronic gap - continuity of care for older teenagers as they age into the adult system. To that end, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto will receive $2.5-million to create a 25-bed unit for youth between the ages of 16 and 25 to provide intensive treatment and connect patients to schools and employment. The Children’s Aid Foundation will also use $1-million to increase therapy programs for young people who are leaving foster care.

The funds will also establish new programs for marginalized youth, who often have a harder time accessing support and treatment. With $1.5-million, Kids Help Phone will create a national text and chat line called Rise Up specifically for young Black Canadians to provide crisis support, and referrals to culturally-sensitive follow-up care.

“It is game-changing,” said Katherine Hay, the president and CEO of Kids Help Phone. In the last year, Ms. Hay said, some of the most distressed texters have been youth identifying as Black who were experiencing discrimination and racism on top of anxiety about the pandemic, and they were among the most likely to talk about suicide. Kids Help Phone is able to collect anonymous data on text calls; teens expressing mental health issues around racism were second only to youth expressing concern for their own safety in their homes.

“It is on us that when we worry about young people in Canada that we don’t leave anyone behind. And Black youth were being left behind.” Ms. Hay said.

The Rise Up program was already in the works before the pandemic, but she it said required the funding that the Slaight family donation has now provided to hire a program manager as well as additional Black professional counsellors.

The Slaight Family Foundation was founded in 2008 by Allen Slaight, a Canadian broadcast mogul and prominent philanthropist.

In addition to Kids Help Phone, groups will also receive funding to offer digital support for Indigenous young people and to train mental health professionals in how to improve care for LGBTQ youth.

Early and consistent intervention is especially important for young people, points out Aristotle Voineskos the vice-president of research at CAMH, since delays in treatment can negatively affect adult outcomes in the long-term. Younger patients, already at higher risk than adults for dropping out of treatment, need smooth transitions so that they remain in care. Given the rising rates of mental illness, and the uncertainty and stress created by the pandemic, Dr. Voineskos said of the donation, “the timing couldn’t be better.”

The donation is also intended to provide help for families, who have long highlighted the difficulty of finding timely treatment in a confusing system. Some of the money will be used by St Michael’s Hospital and Sunnybrook Hospital, both in Toronto, to expand system navigation programs meant to guide people to the right care.

Portions of the donation will also go to groups to support seniors and health care workers, and for work in areas such addiction and trauma.

