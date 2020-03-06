Slain Quebec teen Oceane Boyer remembered as a ‘ball of energy’ as family bids farewell

Open this photo in gallery Francis Boyer and Caroline Sarrazin, parents of Oceane Boyer, 13, release a dove after a funeral service for their daughter, Friday, March 6, 2020 in Lachute, Que. Boyer was murdered last week while walking to school. The Canadian Press

A Quebec teen who was the victim of a brutal slaying last week was remembered by family and friends on Friday as a helpful, compassionate and energetic force.

Hundreds of people touched by 13-year-old Ocean Boyer’s tragic story gathered in a church northwest of Montreal to pay their final respects.

Boyer’s funeral focused on who she was – described as “a little ball of energy” by one relative – as her family struggled with their loss.

Every one of the 700 spaces at St. Anastasie church in Lachute, Que., was filled, while others stood in the chapel to observe the service.

Before the ceremony, Boyer’s parents, her brother Olivier and sister Cassandra, spent 90 minutes receiving condolences from hundreds of people who waited in line, many fighting tears.

Friends of the teen – kids who had gone to elementary or high school with the girl – said they had not yet come to terms with the fact she was gone.

“It’s like she’s still here,” said one of them.

Lyne Morel, one of the victim’s relatives, said everyone is still in shock. But, she added, they are also touched by the outpouring of support for Oceane’s grieving parents, Caroline Sarrazin and Francis Boyer.

“We’re all so affected, we don’t realize what’s going on,” said Morel, who is the aunt of Oceane’s mother.

Inside the church, a photograph of Boyer was placed near the altar along with many bouquets of red, pink, white and purple flowers as well as a caged dove.

Robert Lemire, the priest who presided over the service, had baptized Oceane 13 years ago in the same church in which he was giving her funeral.

“Each of us is affected by the murder of Oceane,” he said. “Oceane always wanted to succeed, she always saw the glass half full.”

Kim, speaking on behalf of Oceane’s aunts and who did not give her last name, said the victim was “a helpful young girl, always there to lend a hand, always full of compassion.”

“Our little ball of energy, we will miss you,” she said.

Ocean’s aunts and uncles had her name tattooed on their body, as did uncle Mario Noel, who spoke to reporters and thanked Quebecers for their generosity.

The family emerged after the ceremony and in a final tribute, a dove was gently removed from a cage by Oceane’s father and released.

Boyer’s body was found along the side of a road Feb. 26 in Brownsburg-Chatham, in the Laurentians.

Her body had marks of violence and provincial police said she had died the same day she was found.

A man described as a friend of the family, Francois Senecal, was arrested the following day and charged with first-degree murder.

