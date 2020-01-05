Slow-moving winter storm descends on Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland

Open this photo in gallery Environment Canada said up to 25 centimetres of snow was expected to fall on Cape Breton and eastern parts of mainland Nova Scotia, and the winds could reach up to 80 kilometres per hour. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Winter storm warnings remained in effect for much of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland as a slow-moving snowstorm moved into the region on Sunday.

Environment Canada said up to 25 centimetres of snow was expected to fall on Cape Breton and eastern parts of mainland Nova Scotia, and the winds could reach up to 80 kilometres per hour.

There was growing list of delayed and cancelled flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the St. John’s International Airport.

Marine Atlantic, the Crown-owned company that provides ferry services between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, delayed some Sunday night departures to Monday morning.

The storm was expected to dump up to 40 cm. of snow on parts of eastern Newfoundland, and peak gust could reach 100 kilometres per hour.

The heaviest snow was expected over the northeastern tip of the Avalon Peninsula.

However, the snowfall warnings cover a large area that includes communities as far west as the Terra Nova and Connaigre regions.

“Snow and blowing snow will result in reduced visibility, which may impact Monday morning commuters,” Environment Canada said.

“Whiteout conditions are expected over exposed areas overnight and into Monday morning. Conditions are expected to begin improve near noon on Monday.”

