Slowdown not lockdown: Saskatchewan expands mask rule, alcohol curfew in response to rising coronavirus cases

Saskatchewan’s health minister expanded rules around mask use and imposed a wider alcohol curfew as he urged people to take personal responsibility for following COVID-19 public health advice.

Effective Monday, Paul Merriman announced masks will be mandatory in indoor public spaces in any community with a population of more than 5,000.

Restaurants and bars also have to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m., and see that patrons have finished their drinks one hour later. Use of hookah and water pipes in lounges is to be banned as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Merriman characterized the new measures that will be in place for 28-days as a “slowdown.”

“A slowdown is how we will avoid another lockdown. I’m not going to sugar-coat the situation. It’s not great and it’s been getting worse,” he said.

The province also tightened rules for gyms, stipulating all aerobic fitness activities must have no more than eight participants and they must be spaced three meters apart.

Premier Scott Moe, who wasn’t at Friday’s announcement, has said he believes the province can avoid reintroducing wide restrictions like the ones used in the spring.

Merriman said the new measures show the government wants to take a measured, targeted approach to stem the virus’s spread. He said the government stopped short of bringing in harsher penalties in favour of asking people to do their parts.

“The individual responsibility on this is the great responsibility out there right now,” he said.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the health-care system and those doing contact tracing have felt pressures in recent weeks, as cases numbers and hospitalizations rose.

Story continues below advertisement

Shahab said on Friday there were 81 new cases to report, the lowest that number has been in recent days. For the six days prior, Saskatchewan had seen its daily new case numbers exceed 100.

Health officials said 53 people were in hospital and 15 were receiving intensive care. Both numbers were higher than the day before.

“If we see cases that some other jurisdictions have seen in North America, Canada and Europe, then unfortunately … the only option is a significant slowdown or lockdown,” Shahab said.

“We do need to give this a good solid try before we move into more restrictive measures.”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.