Earthquake Canada confirmed that a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Quebec’s Charlevoix region this morning.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Earthquakes Canada confirmed that a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Quebec’s Charlevoix region this morning.

The federal agency reports that the small earthquake occurred at 4:51 a.m. on Sunday morning, about 10 kilometres southeast of Baie-Saint-Paul.

The agency says the tremor was “lightly felt” in the Charlevoix region.

It says no damages have been reported and none are expected.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.