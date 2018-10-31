 Skip to main content

Canada Small P.E.I. community has zero candidates for mayor

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Small P.E.I. community has zero candidates for mayor

The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Old Mills Park in Wellington, PEI is seen in this undated handout photo.

Alcide Bernard/The Canadian Press

One small P.E.I. municipality has a big problem: no one wants to be mayor.

Wellington — with a population of 400 — is nestled in the heart of P.E.I.’s Acadian community, about a 20-minute drive from Summerside.

Municipal elections are scheduled for Monday, but no one stepped forward as a mayoral candidate for Wellington, despite an extended nomination deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted to leave the opportunity for others this time,” said Alcide Bernard, who’s finishing up his fourth year as Wellington’s current mayor. “It’s always nice to be able to contribute to your community, and I’ve certainly done as best as I could to serve.”

The job pays $1,600 a year.

Mr. Bernard said Wellington is “an attractive little village,” but its largely francophone population is aging.

The small community also had difficulty filling five council vacancies, he said.

“When nomination dates closed the first time, there was only one councillor that reoffered, so we had to extend the nomination period by a week.”

After the deadline was extended until Oct. 26, the sole remaining councillor went door-to-door until the five vacancies were filled.

Mr. Bernard said there are still councillor vacancies in 12 other P.E.I. municipalities, though Wellington is the only one without a prospective mayor.

Story continues below advertisement

With nobody running, provincial Communities Minister Richard Brown has said he would like to reappoint Mr. Bernard as mayor until they can find someone else.

“I have indicated that I’d be ready, I guess, or prepared to step back in for at least a couple of years,” said Mr. Bernard, adding that he could help ensure a smoother transition for new councillors around the table in December.

But he said he previously served as a municipal councillor, and is approaching retirement age and would like to take a break.

Mr. Bernard said the province’s new Municipal Government Act, which created harder nomination deadlines, might have been a factor in deterring people from running.

“I was hoping the process would allow for more people to come forward to seek the election, but it wasn’t the case in Wellington,” he said.

He acknowledged being a mayor was a demanding job, and noted the village’s aging population could also be a factor.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even though Wellington has maintained about the same population over the past 20 or so years, people are aging,” he said. “It’s a common phenomenon, and there’s probably fewer people who are able to assume leadership roles.”

Mr. Bernard is confident the close-knit community will find a solution.

“I don’t think it’s the end of the world, and I think Wellington will get through this.”

The Canadian Press

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019