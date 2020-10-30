 Skip to main content

Small win for Meng Wanzhou as B.C. judge rules defence can argue that U.S. tried to mislead Canadian officials

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver, on Oct. 29, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A B.C. judge has ruled that lawyers for Meng Wanzhou can argue that the United States misled Canadian officials in a win for the Huawei executive.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes released a decision yesterday that allows the defence to pursue another branch of argument next year as part of its abuse of process allegations.

The defence team contends that the United States misled Canadian officials in its summary of the case against her by omitting certain evidence.

Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud charges over allegations she lied to HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with a company doing business in Iran, putting the bank at risk of violating American sanctions against that country.

Holmes says some of the evidence will be allowed to be argued by Meng’s lawyers, including that certain statements were left out of a summary of a PowerPoint presentation – the main evidence against Meng in the fraud claim.

Meng and Huawei deny the allegations and the case is scheduled to continue today.

