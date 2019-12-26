 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Smoke quantity, density dropping as sand smothers New Brunswick tire fire

Minto, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A spokesman for Emergency Measures says sand has been effective in suffocating portions of a tire fire in Minto, N.B., but a water advisory is now in place. Tires burn behind TRACC Tire Recycling in Minto, N.B., about 40 minutes northeast of Fredericton, on Dec. 22, 2019.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization is reporting progress on work to smother a tire fire in the village of Minto.

In an e-mail Thursday, spokesman Geoffrey Downey says about 2,300 loads of sand have been dumped to date at the TRACC recycling facility.

The fire broke out at the facility last Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Downey says there are no estimates on when the sand operation will be finished, but he says it should be within days and won’t take a week.

He says smoke quantity and density continue to drop at the tire storage area, which covers about one hectare of land.

However, air and water advisories remain in effect.

The provincial Health Department issued a water-quality advisory on Monday, telling citizens on the industrial park’s water system to cease using water until further notice.

People in the Minto area who are on well water were also advised to monitor their water for any change in odour or colour.

The initial firefighting effort involved up to 21 different fire departments from around the province.

At its height, the blaze created a plume of smoke visible from Fredericton – about 50 kilometres away.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies