Smoke quantity, density dropping as sand smothers New Brunswick tire fire

A spokesman for Emergency Measures says sand has been effective in suffocating portions of a tire fire in Minto, N.B., but a water advisory is now in place. Tires burn behind TRACC Tire Recycling in Minto, N.B., about 40 minutes northeast of Fredericton, on Dec. 22, 2019. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization is reporting progress on work to smother a tire fire in the village of Minto.

In an e-mail Thursday, spokesman Geoffrey Downey says about 2,300 loads of sand have been dumped to date at the TRACC recycling facility.

The fire broke out at the facility last Friday night.

Downey says there are no estimates on when the sand operation will be finished, but he says it should be within days and won’t take a week.

He says smoke quantity and density continue to drop at the tire storage area, which covers about one hectare of land.

However, air and water advisories remain in effect.

The provincial Health Department issued a water-quality advisory on Monday, telling citizens on the industrial park’s water system to cease using water until further notice.

People in the Minto area who are on well water were also advised to monitor their water for any change in odour or colour.

The initial firefighting effort involved up to 21 different fire departments from around the province.

At its height, the blaze created a plume of smoke visible from Fredericton – about 50 kilometres away.

