 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Snow disrupts return to in-person learning in three Ontario COVID-19 hot spots

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Winter weather disrupted the reopening of schools in three Ontario COVID-19 hot spots where in-person classes were set to resume Tuesday, with some students forced to rely on virtual classes a little longer.

Public and Catholic school boards in Peel and York Regions said their schools remained closed and bus service was cancelled Tuesday due to poor weather, though classes continued virtually.

“Parents Do NOT send your child to school today,” the York public board said in a tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards, meanwhile, said schools were reopening as planned, but no transportation would be provided as a result of the snowfall.

“As more than 93 per cent of TDSB students who are currently attending in-person school do not use a school bus, schools will remain open,” the public board said on Twitter.

In-person lessons were slated to restart in those regions after a stretch of online learning that began in January as part of a provincial lockdown.

The three regions are the last in Ontario to have students return to physical classrooms — the provincial government allowed other regions to reopen shuttered schools in phases over the last few weeks. A more detailed COVID-19 screening form must now be filled out by students or their guardians every day before coming to school.

Students in Grade 1 and above will also be required to follow provincial health guidelines and wear a mask whenever they’re indoors and during outdoor recess when physical distancing is not possible.

The province is also expanding asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at schools.

Snowfall also caused some school boards in the Toronto and Hamilton areas to call off both virtual and in-person classes Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Halton District and Halton Catholic District school boards said all their offices would also be shuttered as a result of the weather.

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board said its child care centres were closed alongside its in-person and remote classes.

The region’s Catholic board, however, said students would have access to asynchronous online learning.

Across the Maritimes, most schools and many businesses were closed today as a sloppy winter storm descended on the region.

Weather warnings were in effect for all four Atlantic provinces, including winter storm and snowfall warnings for much of New Brunswick.

But most of the weather worries were focused on the Bay of Fundy shoreline, central and eastern P.E.I., and all of Nova Scotia, where a prolonged bout of freezing rain was in the forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

In Nova Scotia, snow and ice pellets were expected to make a mess across the province in the morning before changing to freezing rain from west to east throughout the day.

The greatest impact from the freezing rain was expected over inland areas and in northern portions of the province.

Meanwhile, virtually all of Newfoundland was bracing for bad weather in the afternoon, with snowfall, rainfall, freezing rain and wind warnings issued for every region of the island, except the Great Northern Peninsula.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies