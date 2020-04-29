 Skip to main content
Snowbirds aerobatics team to go on cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale amid COVID-19 pandemic

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly over the stadium at the start of the 106th Grey Cup, in Edmonton, on Nov. 25, 2018.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Armed Forces is deploying its famed Snowbirds aerobatics team on a cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale as Canadians continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the tour this morning, which will see the Snowbirds begin their flyovers in Nova Scotia this weekend and work their way west throughout the week.

The plan follows a similar cross-country tour in the U.S., where the American military’s own flight demonstration teams have been flying over cities in honour of front line workers and first responders.

Members of the Snowbirds paused their training in March because of COVID-19 but will spend two days at their home base in Saskatchewan flying refresher and training missions before starting the tour.

The Snowbirds cut their flying season short last year after one of the team’s famous Tutor aircraft crashed prior to an air show in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier sustained minor injuries when he ejected from the plane, which crashed into a farmer’s field, but no one else was hurt.

Musicians across the country have pivoted from performing at venues to livestreams on social media, catering to families in need of structure and relief for their isolated children.

