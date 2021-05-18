Snowbirds continue to evade hotel quarantine by returning to Canada via taxis with workarounds by travellers, say critics

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Snowbirds continue to evade hotel quarantine by returning to Canada via taxis with workarounds by travellers, say critics

Mike Hager and Pratyush Dayal
VANCOUVER
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ethan Futrelle hasn’t had a day off in over a month.

Evergreen Town Car’s director of operations has been shuttling British Columbians back home from two Washington State airports so that they can cross the border in his monster SUV and avoid quarantining in a federally approved hotel, as is required of those disembarking on Canadian soil from an international flight. His clients can afford a pricey stint in one of these hotels, but are opting to spend their two weeks of postholiday isolation in the comfort of their own home.

Evergreen’s fleet of six vehicles is bringing 20 to 30 Canadians north each day for a typical trip of US$275, he said, and is turning down about six people a day who want a ride to the border so they can walk into Canada and get picked up by friends and family.

Story continues below advertisement

A handful of other American taxi companies operating just south of B.C. and in New York and Michigan told The Globe and Mail they are enjoying a similar surge in these cross-border trips.

Critics say new statistics paint a picture of an unequal quarantine system full of loopholes that add risk to Canada’s fight against COVID-19.

Almost a third of the roughly 300,000 international air travellers that have touched down in the country since new rules were created in the middle of February have been exempted from quarantining at a hotel, according to latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada. People who qualify for an exemption include those bringing in essential goods or workers, sick people getting non-coronavirus treatment within a day and a half of entering the country, and those who must cross the border daily or weekly for their job.

The agency says a further 798 Canadians have been fined $3,000 at Vancouver and Toronto’s airports for refusing to go to a hotel to await COVID-19 test results, while none has been reportedly issued at the other two designated international airports of Calgary and Montreal. The rules apply to international air travellers regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Canada Border Services Agency, or CBSA, says overall measures have reduced non-commercial land crossings by 80 per cent and air entries by 96 per cent since the pandemic started. But the agency’s data showed more people started crossings the border by foot in Quebec and Western Canada in March and April, with B.C. and the Prairie checkpoints recording nearly as many or more pedestrians than during those months last year.

The CBSA could not break down how many of nearly 2.5 million crossings over land from the United States this year have been people using a taxi service like the one offered by Mr. Futrelle’s company.

“They actually have started asking a couple weeks ago at the border if they’re travelling by land to avoid the hotel quarantine and all of them are giving an emphatic, ‘Yes,’” Mr. Futrelle said of the daily interactions he witnesses between Canadian border guards and his passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

Improvements to border control systems may be too late to prevent the spikes in infections that have been hammering Ontario, Alberta and other parts of the country. But the existing loopholes might introduce new variants that evade vaccination and exacerbate the anger many feel toward people choosing to vacation abroad amid the pandemic, critics say.

Caroline Colijn, a professor at B.C.’s Simon Fraser University and Canada 150 Research chair in mathematics for evolution, infection and public health, said international travel restrictions matter a lot more in places where the main tool to control the pandemic is keeping all cases out of a territory, such as in Atlantic Canada or island nations such as New Zealand.

But, she said, the rules across most of Canada are introducing risk that could increase as community transmission drops. She said stays at these quarantine hotels were mandated to curb travel, but the snowbirds’ common refrain is that they are safer isolating at home.

“It’s not enough of a disincentive if the limo is less expensive than the hotel or the fine is just as palatable,” Dr. Colijn said.

Plus, she added, monitoring someone quarantining at their home becomes complicated if they have other roommates.

“Right now if there’s a household of four and one person travels, we’re not asking the other three to isolate,” she said, adding a nursing home outbreak in Barrie, Ont., that killed 71 residents was linked back to international travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Julien Arino, a professor at the University of Manitoba who specializes in population dynamics in epidemiology, said he assumes that, on average, these international travellers are following the quarantine rules whether in hotels or at home and many may be fully vaccinated – which means very few might be positive. But, he said, the hotel stays of up to 72 hours that cost as much as $3,000 encourage people to evade this system by crossing via land.

Mr. Futrelle said he has mostly been taking wealthy snowbirds from the small airport in Bellingham, Wash., back to Vancouver or its tony North Shore, but one day last week he picked up someone from Seattle’s international airport. This passenger had been visiting a daughter in the Cayman Islands and needed Mr. Futrelle to drop him at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal so he could cross the Georgia Strait and return to his home on Vancouver Island. (B.C. has carved the province into three massive regions to cut down on the spread of COVID-19 by banning non-essential road trips between these zones.)

Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Solicitor-General and Minister of Public Safety, was asked about this specific example last week in Victoria and said he was concerned and has raised this issue with the federal government. However, he said, the latest statistics he has seen show 92 per cent of people entering Canada have a quarantine plan and “there is a lot of enforcement that is taking place.”

Tammy Jarbeau, a spokesperson for Public Health, said in an e-mailed statement that the tickets so far issued have been for arriving in Canada and refusing to quarantine – not agreeing and then breaking the rules later.

Calgary Police Service is able to press charges under the federal Quarantine Act, but spokesperson Leah Brownridge said Public Health takes the lead on these cases and that the agency has only requested help enforcing the rules in one open case.

Blaise Boehmer, spokesperson for Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu, said quarantine is a federal policy and airports are federal jurisdiction. He did not answer the question as to why Alberta is one of only two provinces to not sign onto the federal Contraventions Act, which makes it possible for Public Health officers and local police to issue tickets on the spot if they saw someone breaking the federal rules rather than take the more onerous path of securing a charge.

Story continues below advertisement

With a report from Justine Hunter in Victoria

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies