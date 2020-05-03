 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Snowbirds fly over Nova Scotia to mark naval helicopter crash, mass shooting

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly in the team’s signature nine-jet formation, with trailing white smoke, over Fredericton, on May 3, 2020.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

The famed Snowbirds aerobatics team is flying over Nova Scotia communities today in an effort to remember lost comrades in a naval helicopter crash and to lift the spirits of a province struggling after a mass shooting.

On a warm, clear day over the East Coast province, the red, white and blue Tutor jets were expected to fly over the 12 Wing Shearwater airbase in Halifax, home to the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that crashed off Greece.

Six members of the Canadian Forces died in the incident on Wednesday.

The loss of life came in the wake of a mass shooting by a gunman, who took 22 lives on April 18 and 19, beginning in the coastal community of Portapique, where 13 people died.

The Snowbirds were scheduled to be over downtown Halifax and to fly past communities affected by the mass shooting.

The day began with performances over Saint John, N.B., Fredericton and Kentville, N.S.

Sign up today.

