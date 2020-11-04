Snowfall warning issued as central Newfoundland gets early winter blast

Open this photo in gallery Snow covers cars in a parking lot in Gander, N.L., on Nov. 4, 2020. The Canadian Press

A swath of central Newfoundland is hunkering down under the region’s first significant snowfall of the season this morning.

In a tweet, Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney says 27 centimetres of snow had piled up in Gander as of 7 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the region stretching from Bonavista and Gander to Clarenville.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says schools throughout the area are closed for the morning, and an update on afternoon openings is expected before lunch.

Environment Canada says the snow will be heavy throughout the morning, with strong northeasterly winds making visibility difficult.

The heaviest snow should taper off mid-morning, with light flurries persisting until around noon.

