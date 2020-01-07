 Skip to main content

Canada

Snowfall warnings, special weather statements issued as another storm makes its way toward Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A man clears his driveway in St. John’s, N.L., on Jan. 6, 2020.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Another snowstorm is headed for Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for much of Nova Scotia, saying between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected on Wednesday – along with northerly gusts reaching 70 kilometres per hour.

Anyone heading outside can expect reduced visibility in blowing snow throughout the day, and higher-than-normal water levels at high tide Wednesday along the Cape Breton coastline and the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence.

While New Brunswick is expected to escape the storm, special weather statements have been issued for eastern P.E.I. and all of Newfoundland.

In P.E.I., Kings and Queens counties can expect about 10 centimetres of snow.

As for Newfoundland, much of the province can expect another 10 to 20 centimetres of blowing snow by Thursday, with gusts at up to 80 kilometres per hour.

More than 40 centimetres of snow fell on eastern Newfoundland on Monday, leaving the streets of St. John’s choked with heavy drifts.

Eastern Newfoundland was walloped with its first winter storm Sunday night, with high wind speeds affecting visibility and creating high snow drifts that greeted residents in the morning. The Canadian Press
