Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for large parts of Ontario and Quebec as a winter storm is expected to bring up to 40 centimetres of snow to some regions.

The storm is forecast to hit Toronto late this afternoon or early evening, with five to 10 cm of snow expected to fall quickly at times and make driving hazardous.

Winds gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour combined with the heavy snow risk reducing visibility.

As the storm tracks north and east, snowfall of up to 30 cm is forecast for Sudbury, Ont., and surrounding areas.

The storm will dump up to 20 cm of snow in Montreal by Saturday evening, with as much as 40 cm possible north of the St. Lawrence River between Quebec City and Sept-Îles.

Meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin says conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly in both provinces, adding that in some regions up to five cm of snow will fall per hour on Saturday.

Bégin says residents of Quebec City and to the northeast along the St. Lawrence should prepare for storm surges and high waves.