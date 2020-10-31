 Skip to main content

Soldier dies during training exercise on Alberta military base: defence department

The Canadian Press
A Canadian soldier has died during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta.

The Department of National Defence says the soldier sustained a gunshot wound late Friday night while taking part in live fire training at CFB Wainwright.

The department issued a statement saying the soldier was treated for injuries at the scene and eventually airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton, but died on Saturday morning.

The department offered no other details about the circumstances that led to the incident.

The soldier’s identity will not be released until next of kin can be notified.

National Defence Staff Chief Gen. Jonathan Vance issued a tweet offering condolences to the soldier’s family as well as members of the Royal Westminster Regiment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2020.

