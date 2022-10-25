A Canadian soldier who spoke out against the forced removal of unvaccinated military members is facing more charges.

Warrant Officer James Topp is facing six counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline after four new charges were laid against the army reservist last week.

Topp was charged with the first two counts in February after criticizing the military’s vaccine mandate in two videos posted on social media.

Those charges did not specifically relate to Topp’s comments, but on his decision to make the comments while wearing his military uniform.

However, two of the new charges are directly tied to Topp’s criticism of the vaccine requirement, while the other two accuse him of having worn a uniform incorrectly.

Topp’s lawyer Phillip Millar says his client plans to fight both the charges and the vaccine mandate in military court.